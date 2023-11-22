Guildford School of Acting brings World War One classic to the stage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Performances will be Thursday 23rd November to Saturday 25th November. All evening performances will begin at 19:30. All matinee performances will begin at 14:30. The venue is PATS Studio Theatre. Tickets here
A spokesman said: “The greatest of all English war plays, Journey's End shows the effect of war on a group of young officers. RC Sherriff's ground-breaking play remains one of the most powerful and successful pieces of modern drama and one of the most acclaimed examples of literature that deals with the tragedy and horror of conflict. Set over the course of four days leading up to a massive German attack on the British trenches in 1918, Journey's End charts the tension and claustrophobia as a new recruit to the company, Lieutenant Raleigh, discovers that Captain Stanhope, his former childhood friend and hero, has changed almost beyond recognition.”
The features BA Acting final year students in collaboration with BA Theatre Production and MA Stage Management students. Director: Jack Bradfield. Movement & Intimacy Director: Rachel Birch-Lawson. Set & Costume Designer: Tara Usher. Lighting Designer: Mattis Larson. Sound Designer: David Lewington.