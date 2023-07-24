Guys & Dolls musical now on at Royal Hippodrome Eastbourne

Frank Loesser’s celebrated musical comedy about rolling the dice and falling in love under the bright lights of Broadway.

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys And Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest card game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown.

Guys And Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys And Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks, and Oliviers.

