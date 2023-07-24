NationalWorldTV
Guys & Dolls musical now on at Royal Hippodrome Eastbourne

Frank Loesser’s celebrated musical comedy about rolling the dice and falling in love under the bright lights of Broadway.
By Tim CobbContributor
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys And Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler Nathan Detroit tries to find the cash to set up the biggest card game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend, nightclub performer Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown.

Guys And Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys And Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks, and Oliviers.

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne has many shows on over the sun including The Upbeat Beatles, Housewives on Holiday and From Gold To Rio – The Greatest Hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran. For more info: royalhippodrome.comThe Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne has many shows on over the sun including The Upbeat Beatles, Housewives on Holiday and From Gold To Rio – The Greatest Hits of Spandau Ballet and Duran Duran. For more info: royalhippodrome.com
Performances every night until Friday July 29 – All Tickets £17

