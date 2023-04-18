Producers Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh announced the news. Tickets will go on general sale from October 5 2023. Spokeswoman Ella Mae Willoughby said: “The Olivier, Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until March 2 2024. The production continues to play to record breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand and international tour also planned. A brand-new company for the UK and Ireland tour is currently being assembled from over 3,000 hopeful artists. The cast for the UK and Ireland tour will be announced soon.