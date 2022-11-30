X Factor stars Amelia Lily and Andy Abraham will lead this year’s family pantomime Beauty and The Beast at Hastings White Rock Theatre this Christmas from December 15-31. They will appear alongside Ben Watson and Tim McArthur.

Amelia Lily finished third on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011, mentored by Kelly Rowland. Her debut single, You Bring Me Joy, was released in 2012 and reached number two on the UK singles chart. Since then, Amelia has taken the leading role in many West End musicals and tours including playing Princess Fiona in the UK tour of Shrek: The Musical, the Narrator in Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK Tour), Whatsername in the West End premiere of Green Day’s hit punk rock musical American Idiot (Arts Theatre and UK Tour) And Shout! The Mod Musical (Winter Gardens Blackpool).

Amelia said: “I am delighted to be appearing as The Enchantress in the pantomime Beauty and the Beast at the White Rock this Christmas. And Christmas will soon be here, so grab your tickets quickly for what promises to be a Beauty of a panto! I’ll see you there!”

Joining Amelia on stage will be Andy Abraham. Andy comes from humble beginnings. Working as a refuse collector and bus driver before finding fame on ITV ’s X Factor in 2005 where he finished runner-up to Shayne Ward. Andy went on to release his debut album The Impossible Dream in 2006 reaching number two on the UK album chart.

This was followed by three further hit albums. Andy also went on to represent the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Final in 2008. He has toured the UK a number of times most recently with his tribute to the jazz and swing legend Nat King Cole in Andy Abraham Presents: The Nat King Cole Songbook.

Andy said: “I’ve been in a few pantos now and I just love it! I can’t wait to come along and have a real laugh. You can expect, without doubt, some big tunes old and new and a proper family festive night out.”

