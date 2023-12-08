Hastings White Rock Theatre promises “panto dream team”

Hastings White Rock Theatre and Imagine Theatre promise the return of “panto dream team” Ben Watson and Tim McArthur for this year’s family pantomime Cinderella from December 15-31 (tickets on whiterocktheatre.org.uk).

Ben, who plays Cinderella’s best pal Buttons, said “I love playing Buttons, and Cinderella will mark me moving into my second decade in panto at Hastings at the White Rock. It’s a home away from home and I can’t wait to get back on the stage with Tim. Cinderella will be a real spectacle and there’s something for everyone. It’s the perfect pantomime package!”

Tim, who will be donning a wand and fairy wings this year, added: “I’m very excited to be back in Hastings playing the dame, this time in the role of Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother.

"I am really looking forward to it and the glamorous frock I am going to be wearing! You can expect all the fun we have every year with Ben and I on stage, and I can’t wait to see you there.”

Gavin Shuman, venue director at the White Rock Theatre: “Alongside Ben and Tim, Cinderella will feature a full cast of talented performers, including junior ensemble, and will have all of the fun, laughter and magic you can expect from a family panto at the White Rock.

“Poor Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life and with an invitation to the royal ball it looks as if her wish may be granted. Will her Wicked Stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella’s dreams of happiness or will her Fairy Godmother and loyal friend Buttons be able to thwart their devilish plans? Pop on your glad-rags and join us at the ball to find out!”

Gavin added: “We’re elated to have the always hilarious combo of Ben Watson and Tim McArthur back on stage at the White Rock this Christmas. Our audiences can expect a quality family pantomime in Hastings packed with magic and laughter, featuring a cast bursting with talent and energy. With all tickets at £28 or less, our wish is that everyone can go to the ball this year.