Hollywood and Am-Dram collide in Wivelsfield's latest production

This spring Wivelsfield Little Theatre presents A Bunch of Amateurs, a comedy by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman.

Jefferson Steel, a has-been Hollywood actor, is convinced by his agent to accept a role playing King Lear at Stratford in the hopes of revitalising his career. When he gets to England he realises he is not in the beautful and famous surroundings of the Bard's birthplace acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company, but in fact he is in a totally different Stratford in Suffolk, acting with a bunch of amateurs in a run-down barn. As you would expect this results in jealously, tantrums, complications and scandal, and many laughs along the way.

The performances are from May 15-18 at the Village Hall, Wivelsfield Green. Doors open 7pm and curtain up is 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 and are available at ticketsource.co.uk/wlt or by ringing the box office on 0333 666 3366.

Members of the cast for the spring production are Dale Brown, Alan Carter, Maggie Carter, Susie D’arcy, Laurence Leng, James McKinnie and Rebecca Sayers-Brown.

Submitted article

Director Lesley Corbett said: "We are lucky enough to have a very strong field of actors in the cast, who are working hard … and laughing hard during rehearsals. Our amazing support teams are also giving it their all, especially the props team who are valiantly finding 4 pages of props … I’ve never seen a play that needed so much ‘stuff’. Watch out for the ping-pong balls!"