Home grown musical for children starts its UK tour in Bexhill

The frog teaching the caterpillar to love the environment

Excitement is growing as The Caterpillar and the Blackbird prepares for its two performance opening run at the De La Warr Pavilion on September 15th - at 1:30 and 6:00pm, after receiving a standing ovation at its preview in Roedean last month. It will then move on to Sevenoaks and then into the West End early next year.

What started out as a published short story by Kate O'Hearn, has been adapted for stage and interpreted by Tom Dwyer.

"This whole production has been created and produced in Sussex, " Tom Dwyer proudly explains. "Both Kate and I live in Sussex, and it was first written here. We've cast the show and rehearsed it Brighton. The sets and costumes were designed and created here too. The Southeast has so much to offer and is such a hot spot of talent that we didn't need to go anywhere else."

Can a cow be a diva?

This colourful and fun show tells the story of a young, restless caterpillar looking for more in her life than her small patch of ground. After a chance encounter with a 'rock and roll' blackbird, her world is changed forever. Together they go on a journey of discovery as they meet a series of woodland characters, including a troupe of mischievous squirrels. With each new encounter, the caterpillar learns valuable life lessons.

Kate O'Hearn - author of the bestselling book series, Pegasus explains: "When I first wrote the short story a few years ago, I never dreamed it would be where it is now or have such an amazing cast of talent. It was just a silly little story about a caterpillar that hated eating leaves. Normally, when I write, I love to challenge the perceived expectations of life. For example, a girl meets Pegasus on a roof top in New York City - Or in my current series, Atlantis, two everyday kids end up in the mysterious Atlantis. In the case of the Caterpillar and the Blackbird, a restless caterpillar dreams of adventure and gets so much more than she bargained for. For me, it's exciting to imagine things outside the box of our world. And to be honest, in these trying times, we could all use a little Caterpillar magic in our lives."

"The show is about so much more than a restless caterpillar" Dwyer says. "It has a heart and life lessons that we can all understand - from dealing with preconceived ideas of what is normal in those we encounter, to the environment. I mean, where else would you get a tap dancing cow that sees itself as more than just 'Spaghetti Bolonese' or a 'Zen Frog' that is caretaker of its pond or even a hedgehog that is aware of its prickly spines and the damage they can cause..."

The Caterpillar and the Blackbird is a fun show for all the family and suitable for children aged four and up.

Squirrels and their acorns ballet

Show date: September 15th, 2023

At the De La Warr Pavillion - tickets still available, please visit:

Shows at 1:30 and 6:00pm