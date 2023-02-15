Home-town Shoreham date for Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson

​Shoreham-born Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson is presenting his new book Follow The Money in Shoreham on Friday, February 24.

Paul Johnson

Ropetackle spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “Ropetackle is thrilled to have Paul Johnson – go-to economist on TV and radio – discussing his ground-breaking book Follow The Money – How Much Does Britain Cost? at the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham, just a day after publication.

“Paul, who grew up in Shoreham, will be in conversation with Professor Sasha Roseneil, Vice-Chancellor of Sussex University, and will shine a light on how the state raises and spends £1 trillion of our money every year. The highly-anticipated book has already been endorsed by top journalists and will be available to purchase on the night. Paul will sign copies after the event.”

A spokesman added: “Paul Johnson and the enormously respected Institute for Fiscal Studies aim to hold Government to account - without which politicians will get away with their half-truths, elisions and dubious claims.

“This is a forensic examination - by the man best placed to do so - of the £1 trillion it now costs to run the United Kingdom's economy. To follow the money. To provide an explanation, of where that money comes from and where it goes to, how that has changed and how it needs to change.

“Government decisions determine the welfare of the poor and the elderly, the state of the health service, the effectiveness of our children's education, and how prepared we are for the future: whether that is a pandemic or global warming. As a society, we are a reflection of what the government spends.

“Johnson looks at what happened following the financial crisis of 2008-09 and the austerity years that followed. He examines the way that the government tackled the economy during Covid - when the UK budget shot up to over a trillion for the first time - and he analyses prospects for our future as we grapple with looming recession and the cost of living crisis.”