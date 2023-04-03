Horsham Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society to offer Betty Blue Eyes

It is 1947, belts are being tightened and the country’s long-suffering citizens are being told by the government that there will be fair shares for all in return for surviving Austerity Britain. Meanwhile local officials feather their own nests by taking far more than their own fair share. Having won the war Britain seems to have lost the peace, and the country is staggering under the burden of acute rationing, unemployment and the coldest winter for decades.The only bright spark on the horizon is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.