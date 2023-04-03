Horsham Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society to offer Betty Blue Eyes

It is 1947, belts are being tightened and the country’s long-suffering citizens are being told by the government that there will be fair shares for all in return for surviving Austerity Britain. Meanwhile local officials feather their own nests by taking far more than their own fair share. Having won the war Britain seems to have lost the peace, and the country is staggering under the burden of acute rationing, unemployment and the coldest winter for decades.The only bright spark on the horizon is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Spokesman Jay Alderton said “As the plot of the show features several butchers, HAODS have teamed up with Blade & Bone Butchery (located at Hilliers Garden Centre, Brighton Road) and Bangers Galore (stall in Horsham Market every week) to offer a promotional tie-in when customers show a valid printed Betty Blue Eyes ticket or booking receipt between March 24 2023-April 24 2023: Blade & Bone are offering 10 per cent off in-store and Bangers Galore are offering their 18 sausage pack for £10 at their stall.
“This hilarious show, originally performed in the West End in 2011 starring Sarah Lancashire and Reece Shearsmith, has recently been announced for a London revival to tie in with the King’s Coronation.”
Tickets available now at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or by calling the box office on 01403 750220.