How a one woman performance inspired by Nina Simone puts a spell on you at Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I Put A Spell On You might be one of Nina Simone’s most famous songs. But it was Apphia Campbell who was putting a spell on the Chichester audience.

Her performance is intense, uncompromising and utterly mesmerising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a production which she wrote as well as performed she gives us glimpses not just into the life of the magnificent Nina Simone but the doubts, terrors and hopes that inspired and drove her.

Black is the Color of my Voice at Minerva Theatre, Chichester written and performed by Apphia Campbell. Peter Dibdin photography

Set in a basic bedroom with a suitcase of memories, Nina is coming to terms with the untimely death of her father and the guilt of her separation from him in the months before. Her final words to him still haunt.

Rarely is personal anguish laid so bare but in it we see what made her one of the greatest jazz singers and civil rights activists of her or any generation.

Apphia’s own exceptional voice intertwines some of Nina Simone’s most famous songs giving the story a dimension and courage that pushed so many of the audience to their feet in a standing ovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it takes a rare, irresistible talent to bring this performance to its conclusion with Nina’s arguably best-loved song Feeling Good when quite possibly she was feeling anything but.