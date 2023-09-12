How to get discount tickets to pantomime in West Sussex

Children's theatre in Sussex Head2Head Sensory Theatre has released early bird discounted tickets to its new multi-sensory pantomime – Robin Hood.

Created especially for children and families with SEND/disabilities but accessible to everyone, the seasonal panto in Sussex will tour venues and schools around Sussex from 18 November 2023 until 21 January 2024 with performances in Brighton, Burgess Hill, Crowborough, Crawley, Horsham and also Surbiton in London.

Go on a leafy adventure through Sherwood Forest with Robin and his merry mates, as they challenge the rich to give to the poor.

Cram-packed full of multi-sensory and interactive moments, songs and silliness, Head2Head’s accessible shows are led by a professional cast experienced at working with children with special needs and disabilities (SEND).

Actors will perform alongside and amongst children using Makaton signing, to stimulate their participation and heighten the experience for everyone.

Families can expect puppets, props and sensory toys for added fun and stimulation.

All bookings receive resource packs to help prepare children for the experience of theatre.

Pre-recorded VOCAs enable children with SLCN to join in with the responses.

Shows are lined up twice daily (11.15am and 2pm).

Saturday 18 November – Patcham Hall, Brighton

Sunday 19 November – Woodlands Meed School, Burgess Hill

Saturday 25 November – The cornerHOUSE, Surbiton

Sunday 26 November – Manor Green College, Crawley

Saturday 9 December – Grove Park School, Crowborough

Sunday 10 December – Queen Elizabeth II School, Horsham

Early bird discounted tickets are on sale at £8 per person until the end of October.

The panto is also available to schools and groups on selected dates.