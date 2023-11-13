HURSTfolk debut promises dynamic music festival

Reina James & Mike Reinstein © Pete Jones

Debbie Clare, who has nearly two decades of international live music booking experience, is thrilled to introduce the event, a new music festival “set to illuminate the charming village of Hurstpierpoint,” she says.

“What started as a call for Hurstpierpoint-based musicians to join a one-night event quickly evolved into a sprawling three-day celebration, showcasing a wide range of musical genres. HURSTfolk. is all about celebrating the musical talent and spirit of Hurstpierpoint, with traditional venues and unique spaces playing host to the festivities.

“Despite its name, HURSTfolk. isn't limited to folk music. It's a festival that boasts a rich tapestry of music styles, featuring the very best of Hurstpierpoint's music-makers. The festival features an impressive line-up of 22 acts, comprising more than 65 talented individuals, spread across three days and ten venues. The events are predominantly free or affordably priced, with a maximum ticket price of £5, ensuring accessibility for everyone. Notably, 100 per cent of the income from ticketed events will directly benefit the performing artists. Don't miss out on HURSTfolk., a festival that promises to unite the community, celebrate local talent, and provide unforgettable musical experiences for all. For more information, please visit hurstfolk.org.”

Friday, November 17 brings the HURSTfolk opening concert: The Sussex Harmonisers at Danny House, Hurstpierpoint at 7pm: “The Sussex Harmonisers bring together people who enjoy singing unaccompanied four-part harmony, with a particular focus on the intricacies of the barbershop style. For this special concert, set within the exquisite and historically significant Danny House, attendees will have the pleasure of experiencing a two-part showcase featuring performances by Sussex Kings of Harmony and Sussex A Cappella.” Tickets : free entry or recommended ticket price £5

Saturday, November 18 brings Live Music at The Hop Tub, High Street, Hurstpierpoint, 12-4pm, featuring Ian Roland + bass player; Neil Ferrigan; and Adam Whitby.

Lou Beckerman’s singing workshop for adults is at 124 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, from 10.30am–12.30pm, will offer singing for relaxation, confidence, health, well-being and fun: “You might feel you can’t sing but would like to. Perhaps you have done lots of singing but are looking for a different approach. Larks and frogs, car-crooners and bathtub-balladeers – you are all most warmly welcome. No previous experience of singing needed. If you lack confidence, all the more reason to come! All you need is a willingness to explore in a safe and supportive environment.”

The day also offers Singing Sessions for Children with Mike Reinstein, 124 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, 1.30–2.30pm: “These sessions are about singing for fun. Mike will sing songs, chants and sillinesses for children, where everyone is included and encouraged to sing along.

“Mike Reinstein has been singing with children in schools since 1995. He began as a music teacher at an all-age special needs school in London, where he started writing songs for his students.

"After moving to Sussex, he discovered the songs he had written were appropriate for mainstream primary-aged children. He has since worked in many schools across Sussex and led instrumental workshops for the Brighton Music Service.”

Sussex By The Sea is at Holy Trinity Church, High Street, Hurstpierpoint, 6-7.30pm: “Hurst residents Stephen Ostler and Matthew Sprange will present a varied programme of songs and piano music, which they will perform in conjunction with some of Matthew's singing students.