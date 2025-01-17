Internationally acclaimed Elvis show comes to Eastbourne and East Grinstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Theatregoers are encouraged to "put on your Blue Suede Shoes and come celebrate the music of the King of Rock’n’Roll", as the hit stage show- A Vision of Elvis, comes to both Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne on Saturday 15 Feb, and Chequer Mead, East Grinstead on Fri 21 Feb. Featuring what is billed as "The UK’s supreme Elvis – Rob Kingsley – and his talented cast".

Rob Kingsley says: "This breath-taking recreation of a live Elvis Presley concert takes you on an epic audio-visual journey through time".

The performance includes the hits It's Now or Never, The Wonder of You, Burning Love, In the Ghetto, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many, many more.Officially Endorsed by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) for charitable contributions and Officially Endorsed by Mr Ed Bonja– Elvis’s Photographer and Road Manager from 1970 to 1977 - who said: “On stage Rob Kingsley looks extraordinarily like Elvis. He sings like Elvis, but most importantly, he seems to capture the very soul of Elvis – his charisma, his gestures – hell, he even walks like Elvis!"A Vision of Elvis made history by being the first Elvis tribute artist to perform at the New Wembley Stadium to over 50,000 people. Rob’s performance in A Vision of Elvis has won him the National Tribute Music Awards as Official Elvis Show and No1 Male Tribute.

“The King is Back” Rolling Stones Magazine“Like a one to one with Elvis” President of the Official Elvis Presley Fan Club Finland“Elvis was in the building” President of the Official Elvis Presley Fan Club India“Entertaining, enthralling and electric” TheLatest.co.uk“Simply Superb” North West End“The best just got better" Lorna Weekes, Theatre Reviewer