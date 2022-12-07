It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Eastbourne Theatres

Eastbourne Theatres are poised to unwrap their full Christmas package this festive season.

That'll Be The Day Christmas special

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “It’s hard to beat the heart-warming sensation of a sparkling theatre experience with live music at Christmas, and this year Eastbourne Theatres has a whole horde of festive dazzling entertainment to keep the entire family happy.

“The well-loved Devonshire Park Theatre pantomime opens December 9 (until January 15) with all the exciting spectacle, silliness and laughter audiences anticipate plus a full live band to take your breath away from the moment the music starts, even before curtain-up. This year it’s Aladdin’s turn to set off on a hero’s quest. Widow Twankey wants a husband, evil Abanazaar wants the magic lamp, Aladdin wants adventure and Wishee Washee wants some Spiderman pants!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A performer in a different league, Rob Lamberti celebrates the Songs & Music of George Michael at Christmas, December 10. Is it even really December without hearing Last Christmas? Hearing it live is even-more spine tingling! With some of George Michael’s personal musicians proudly joining Rob’s band, his performances do exceptional justice to one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The popular That’ll Be the Day Christmas show returns on December 15 and 16 with another timeless Rock’n’Roll Christmas show. Completely refreshed year after year, this show has it all, favourite pop Christmas classics, traditional Christmas songs, great comedy sketches and uncanny impersonations. Real variety to kick-start your Christmas celebrations.

“Len Phillips Swing Orchestra & Singers are the go-to maestros for the classic sound of A Swingin’ Christmas big band. Joined by Matt Ford and Julia Sullivan at the Congress Theatre, December 18, nothing says Christmas like Bing Crosby, Michael Buble and all the best-loved big band festive tunes. A seasonal family favourite, enjoy tunes including Jingle Bells, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Silent night – the big band way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole family can immerse themselves in favourite Christmas classic film The Snowman as it’s screened at the Congress Theatre and accompanied by live orchestra, Orpheus Sinfonia. This is a great gentle introduction to watching a live orchestra for little ones and an opportunity for every age to discover an orchestra and The Snowman as never seen before.

"With more Christmas tunes than you’ll be able to keep count of and followed by an opportunity to meet a certain special, snowy guest, there are two performances for this show on December 20.”

Advertisement Hide Ad