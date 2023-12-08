Jazz Hastings welcomes Darius Brubeck to conclude the year

Jazz Hastings’ last monthly session of the year will feature one of the best-known surnames in the world jazz.

Darius Brubeck (contributed pic)

As spokesman Julian Norridge explains: “Like his legendary father Dave, Darius Brubeck is a renowned pianist who also leads a highly successful long-standing quartet. They will be playing on December 12 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

“Born in San Francisco, Darius has enjoyed a lifetime of varied international experience as band leader, composer, teacher and broadcaster. In the 70s and 80s, he led his own groups, playing with Don McLean among others, and was ushered into the international jazz scene as a member of two Brubeck bands under his father’s leadership, along with his brothers Chris and Dan.

“He moved to South Africa in 1983 where he initiated the first degree course in Jazz Studies offered by an African university and founded the Centre for Jazz and Popular Music at the University of KwaZulu-Natal where, as professor of jazz studies, he taught until 2005. During that time he toured the world with many of South Africa’s leading jazz musicians, including renowned bansuri player Deepak Ram, who appeared at Jazz Hastings this summer. In 2006 he moved to the UK where he founded the Darius Brubeck Quartet, which over 16 years has become a much in-demand group, appearing regularly at UK festivals, at top clubs such as Ronnie Scott’s and touring widely internationally.

“On saxophones is Dave O’Higgins, who has been nominated for multiple awards with the various bands with which he plays. He has also worked as a sideman with the likes of Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Jimmy Smith, Nancy Wilson, Wayne Shorter, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stephane Grappelli and many others. Bass player Matt Ridley has been a core member of the Quartet since its inception. He has recorded three studio albums and two live albums with them and toured extensively in Europe, Asia and Africa. As a band leader he has made more albums, one of which – The Antidote – was nominated for Best Album in the 2022 Parliamentary Jazz Awards. Drummer Wesley Gibbens has also been with the band since it began. Born in Durban, his roots have led him to recording and touring with a number of legendary South African and Zimbabwean musicians. The quartet have now been together for so long that they have formed a really tight group which does full justice to the range of music they play which includes some of Dave Brubeck’s greatest hits. A treat.”

Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8.30pm start. Tickets are £15 on the door.