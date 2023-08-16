Jesus Christ Superstar casting confirmed for Crawley

Initial casting has been announced for the UK tour of the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar which will take in Crawley on tour. The show comes to Crawley in March next year.

Ian McIntosh (Jesus), Shem Omari James (Judas), and Hannah Richardson (Mary). Photo Mark Senior

Ian McIntosh (We Will Rock You, Follies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) will play Jesus; Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls UK Tour) will play Judas; and Hannah Richardson (Sting’s The Last Ship) plays Mary.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production was reimagined by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre where it originated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The director is Timothy Sheader and choreographer Drew McOnie. Completing the creative team is design by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster and music supervision by Tom Deering.

Jesus Christ Superstar’s iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre. The original London production ran for over eight years.

the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time. Jesus Christ Superstar has been revived regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, with performances including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus in an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical’s Broadway debut.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the score includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

Tickets are for The Hawth are available from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk. The Crawley dates for the show are March next year.​