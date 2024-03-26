Kate Lois-Elliott brings 'How to belong without joining a cult' to Brighton Fringe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Her 2023 debut stand-up show, Gentrif*cked, sold out at the VAULT Festival, followed by a successful mini tour closing at Edinburgh Fringe.
This year, she will bring her latest show, How to belong without joining a cult to Brighton FringeonMay 5 and 12at the Secret Comedy Club.
The show centres around the true story of Kate's family, who were brought up in a secretive cult until her mum escaped as a teenager. One generation later, in a completely unrelated set of events, a teenage Kate finds herself in the clutches of an equally toxic, controlling, and militant operation... you know, just your average group of teenage girls… Because, as it turns out, cults are everywhere.
Now, Kate is confronting her aversion to friendship cliques, discovering that she no longer gives a damn what anyone else thinks (sort of), and trying to figure out why it's so impossibly hard to exit a WhatsApp group with your dignity intact. The show is about enemies, frenemies and how everyone just wants to fit in (without joining a cult).
'How to belong without joining a cult' explores themes of group mentality in modern life - from school friendship groups and class systems to families and Fitness First.
Kate-Lois Elliott's acting credits include the Arcola's multiple award-winning dark comedy Clarion (starring Greg Hicks and Clare Higgins), Loserville: In Concert (West End), and The Serpent's Tooth (Almeida). Kate was also one of the original members of Edinburgh Fringe favourite NOTFLIX and has been featured on the BBC and Netflix. Kate is also the co-host of Diversify Podcast, whose guests include Ria Lina, Kai Samra, Maisie Adam, Tez Ilyas, and that guy from Dr Who.