"Spend an evening in the company of the amazing women who also made our world.”

Her response is her first-ever theatre tour with Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World. Inspired by Kate’s best-selling book of the same name, the tour started at the Stafford Gatehouse on February 28 and will be at theatres around the country until April 12. Dates include: Guildford G Live, Tuesday March 14, 7.30pm; New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, March 31; Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, Sunday, April 2. The show will see Kate celebrate the lives of extraordinary, brilliant, trail-blazing and heroic women from throughout history whose names deserve to be better known. It’s part detective story into her own, sometimes heart-breaking, family history - as she’ll share how she tracked down her own long-forgotten relative, Lily Watson, in whose literary shadow she is walking. Kate says the show is part fanfare to the incredible women in whose footsteps we all walk, and part love letter about how history is made and who gets to make it. In each show, Kate will shine a spotlight on fascinating and often overlooked, or ignored, facts about the women who made history, from every corner of the world and in every period of time.

Over the course of the evening, Kate will feature a joyous and diverse cast of characters, some unknown and some legendary: from the world’s first named author, Enheduanna, to the world’s bestselling author, Agatha Christie; from Joan of Arc to the heroine of the Greek War of Independence, Laskarina Bouboulina; from freedom riders Rosa Parks and Pauli Murray to Victorian explorer Isabella Bird; from Florence Nightingale and Mary Seacole to Elizabeth Garrett Anderson to the Edinburgh Seven; from educational pioneer Maria Montessori to the barn-storming suffragette and composer Ethel Smyth; from comet hunter Caroline Herschel to the one and only Marie Curie; from the 13th century Mongolian princess, Khutulan, to Beatrix Potter. Kate said: “Women of faith and conviction, women of conservation and law, the warrior queens and quiet revolutionaries… each night the audience will meet the mothers of invention and pirate queens; unsung pioneers of medicine and women’s rights, those who dazzled on the screen, the stage and in the sports stadium; those fought for what they believed and those who reached for the stars and the female scientists whose work was overlooked or misattributed. The Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries tour will surprise, amaze, challenge and perhaps even encourage some in the audience to undertake a little family history of their own as we travel the world and through time: to 19th century Japan, Revolutionary France to Germany in the 1940s, South Africa and New Zealand, Russia to China, Antarctica to South America, 15th century Ireland to 21st century Britain.