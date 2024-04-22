Kearra Bethany pays tribute to Barbra Streisand
and live on Freeview channel 276
Barbra Streisand is, by far, one of the worlds best known artistes in recent times. The Broadway star went from dust to stardom in the blink of an eye, most famous for her role in Funny Girl, she is a phenomenon.
With a career extending over 6 six decades, Barbra always had her role on the music scene. Whether it be the big stage, studios or TV, Barbra has always been a favourite.
Starring Kearra Bethany, as seen on ITV’s STARSTRUCK, ‘The Greatest Star – Barbra Streisand Tribute Show’ takes you on a magical musical journey through time as you sit back & relax enjoy the sounds of a fabulous production.
Backed by a fabulous LIVE band, joined on stage by guest artistes for the iconic duets, it’ll bring back all the ‘Mem’ries’.
This two-hour spectacular will have you singing along, tapping along and even laughing to the faburlous storyline. But most of all you’ll be with Kearra, celebrating songs such as ‘As If We Never Said Goodbye’, ‘No More Tears’, ‘Guilty’, ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’, ‘Memory’ plus many more.
Tickets, priced £22.50 - £24.50are available via www.royalhippodrome.com or by calling 01323 802020.