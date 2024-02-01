Keith Kendrick & Sylvia Needham are Eastbourne folk guests

Keith Kendrick & Sylvia Needham (contributed pic)

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “Keith and Sylvia have a very wide-ranging repertoire, strong voices and uncannily compatible and complimentary styles of delivery, affording an exciting enhancement in duo and produce striking acapella harmony. Keith Kendrick, described as ‘the man with a voice as sturdy as a five-bar gate’, is proud of his Derbyshire roots.

“Keith and Sylvia also frequently accompany themselves and play lively dance tunes on three different systems of the only English invented musical instrument – the concertina. They are capable and experienced workshop leaders on those instruments and a variety of other folk skills such as part singing from two to a full choir, sea songs and shanties, dance music and song accompaniment

“Keith and Sylvia sing a wide variety of English traditional and traditionally influenced contemporary songs specialising but, not exclusively, in maritime songs and sea shanties. They work extensively all over the UK, Europe and all over the world performing in folk clubs, village halls, arts centres, house concerts, at folk festival, arts festivals and maritime festivals. As soloists, both have a very wide-ranging repertoire.”

Also in Eastbourne, Eastbourne Symphony Orchestra’s 36th Young Soloist Competition got under way in the Birley Centre BN21 4EF with the first round over the weekend of January 27 and 28.

Some 40 competitors from music colleges and schools around the UK and abroad presented a 15-minute performance of a contrasting programme of their own choice, judged by four adjudicators. The final round, on Sunday, February 18 at 2pm (£20 entry on the door only, includes refreshments), has four or five competitors who present a 20-minute performance of two contrasting concerto movements. The winner is awarded a prize of £1,000 and plays a concerto with the ESO. Details of all competitions are on www.eso.org.uk.

Also coming up, Paul Sinha – The Sinnerman from ITV's The Chase – is headlining a comedy fundraiser in Peacehaven.

Spokeswoman Paula Woolven said it would be in aid of local support groups of Parkinson's UK: “Diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2019, Paul has refused to let it define him or hold him back and has even incorporated it into some of his stand-up routines. Paul will be joined by funnyman MC Dave Fensome and fantastic comedians Stephen Grant, Elaine Fellows and Pat Smith in a night of laughter and fun at Peacehaven's premier party venue.”

Tickets can be bought at: https://bit.ly/PSinha. It takes place on Monday, February 5 from 8pm in The EBM Centre managed by 3Degree Catering & Events, 16 Seaview Road, Peacehaven, BN10 8PX.