Kinky Boots the musical coming to Eastbourne.
Kinky Boots is based on the true story of Charlie Price, who saved his family shoe business by creating niche footwear, inspired by a chance meeting with Lola, a London Drag Queen.
It was originally a film, then turned into a musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, in 2012.
It’s an inspiring story, with themes of acceptance, respect and individuality, emotional highs and lows, all wrapped up with amazingly joyous show numbers, including ‘The Land Of Lola’ and ‘Everybody Say Yeah!’ which audiences will no doubt be humming as they leave the theatre.
And there are poignant moments too, ‘Not My Father’s Son’ is an emotional duet sung by Lola and Charlie, both reminiscing on their childhoods, and ‘The Soul Of A Man’ sung by Charlie is an undoubted show-stopper.
This really is a show not to be missed.
Kinky Boots is running from April 17 to 20, at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne.
Tickets from are available on the website at https://royalhippodrome.com/event/eods-present-kinky-boots/