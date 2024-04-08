Kinky Boots the musical coming to Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Operatic and Dramatic Society have chosen a daring production for this year’s musical show.which runs from April 17 to 20.
By Annie BennettContributor
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kinky Boots is based on the true story of Charlie Price, who saved his family shoe business by creating niche footwear, inspired by a chance meeting with Lola, a London Drag Queen.

It was originally a film, then turned into a musical, with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, in 2012.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s an inspiring story, with themes of acceptance, respect and individuality, emotional highs and lows, all wrapped up with amazingly joyous show numbers, including ‘The Land Of Lola’ and ‘Everybody Say Yeah!’ which audiences will no doubt be humming as they leave the theatre.

Kitson Wellard as Charlie and Josh Wildman as Lola, EODS Kinky Boots.Kitson Wellard as Charlie and Josh Wildman as Lola, EODS Kinky Boots.
Kitson Wellard as Charlie and Josh Wildman as Lola, EODS Kinky Boots.

And there are poignant moments too, ‘Not My Father’s Son’ is an emotional duet sung by Lola and Charlie, both reminiscing on their childhoods, and ‘The Soul Of A Man’ sung by Charlie is an undoubted show-stopper.

This really is a show not to be missed.

Kinky Boots is running from April 17 to 20, at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne.

Tickets from are available on the website at https://royalhippodrome.com/event/eods-present-kinky-boots/

Related topics:LondonTickets