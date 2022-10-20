Lancing Repertory Players ready to relaunch after building their own stage for future productions

The pantomime Treasure Island was Lancing Repertory Players' last production, in January 2020

The last production was the pantomime Treasure Island in January 2020, performed at Lancing Parish Hall.Since then, the hall has become the main vaccination centre for the area, preventing the players from performing there.

Instead, the team has built its own stage at the group's headquarters, in Wembley Gardens, and has been busy decluttering the workshop, sorting through the vast wardrobe and decorating the hall.

Julie Knight, secretary, said: "Lancing Repertory Players are relaunching their amateur dramatics group after almost stopping during lockdown.

"We are a team of local actors, directors, set designers, sound and lighting technicians and front of house team and, the most important role of all, people who make the tea to keep us all going."

The players are looking for new, like-minded people to join the team. An open evening will be held on Tuesday, October 25, from 7pm at the headquarters in Wembley Gardens.

Julie added: "If acting is not your thing, there are many ways in which you can contribute, maybe front of house greeting our audience, or maybe you fancy painting and building? Then join our back stage team painting scenery or making props in all shapes and sizes. Costumes, hair and make up, the list of jobs is endless. We would love to see you all."