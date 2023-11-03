Lewes lament for tragic poet

Lament For Lorca offers a Flamenco biography at All Saints Arts Centre, Friars Walk, Lewes on Sunday, November 12 at 7.30pm (tickets on www.duendeflamenco.co.uk or on the door on the day).

Cancion Gitana (pic by Mark Pritchard)

A spokesman said: “The works of the legendary Spanish poet Federico Garcia Lorca remain popular long after his brutal murder in 1936 by a Fascist gang in the opening weeks of a vicious civil war that was to tear Spain asunder and begin a brutal 40-year dictatorship.

“Lorca, fatefully, was in the wrong place at the wrong time, was both of the wrong political views and of the wrong sexuality. Spain during a bitter Civil War was a very bad place to be in any way liberal. Those choices cost him his life. Federico Garcia Lorca distilled into his poetic works the very essence of Andalucia, the searing heat, the riotous colours, the joys, the passions, the comedies and the tragedies.

“Cancion Gitana portray Lorca’s extraordinary life and violent death, his very close friendships with the artists Luis Bunuel, Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso, his fascination with gypsy culture and his passionate interest in fiery Flamenco dance and song which led him to organise, with composer Manuel de Falla, a competition in 1922 to find the best Flamenco singer in Andalucia.