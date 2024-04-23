Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held in Boxgrove Village Hall, the programme includes two talks by Professor of Shakespeare and Renaissance Literature, Professor Duncan Salkeld, author of ‘Shakespeare and London’ (2018).

Within his two talks Prof. Salkeld will challenge the audience to decide if William Shakespeare wrote one of the earliest domestic tragedies. Arden of Faversham; a powerful Elizabethan drama is based on the real-life murder of Thomas Arden. Authorship of this play has been, and continues to be the subject of substantial disagreement. Possible candidates have included Thomas Kyd, Christopher Marlowe, Martin Wiggins and of course, William Shakespeare. You are invited to decide.

We welcome Professor Bridget Escolme, Professor of Theatre and Performance at Queen Mary University of London, where she teaches and researches Shakespeare and his contemporaries in performance, histories of fashion and costume. Bridget will discuss what Shakespeare has to say about clothing and fashion, and how developments in fashion and theatre costume change how audiences understand the plays?

You will also be invited to embark on a global odyssey with film writer and lecturer, Ellen Cheshire, as she delves into the realm of cinematic adaptations of Shakespeare's timeless plays. In an insightful exploration, Ellen will present an intriguing selection of film clips, unveiling some of the most unusual and acclaimed interpretations of Shakespeare's works from around the world. Join Ellen as she illuminates how the Bard's genius has resonated across cultures and through the ages, captivating audiences worldwide.

Your host for the day is the Chichester Literary Society’s patron, the author, Simon Brett, who has promised to entertain with his very own parody on William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Simon will read from his version of the play, entitled Chopped Hamlet, containing the immortal lines:

‘Prince Hamlet thought Uncle a traitor

For having it off with his Mater,

Revenge Dad or not?

That’s the gist of the plot,

And he did – nine soliloquies later.’

So, please join us in what we are sure will be, a fascinating and entertaining look at the Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare.

