Luke Shires joins Chichester Festival Theatre team at exciting time

There will be growing excitement early next year as we move towards the announcement of Justin’s first CFT season as successor to Daniel Evans who so successfully navigated the venue through the pandemic.

Luke is delighted to have joined the team: “It is always a thrill when this kind of job in this kind of venue comes up. I live in Brighton and I moved to Brighton three years before. I ran the Old Market in Brighton for a year. I was there helping them in that post-pandemic recovery which was really interesting. But the thing is Brighton is a really different beast to Chichester. Brighton operates a little bit like an echo chamber. It has got its own language and its own culture vibe. It is quite a young and experience-seeking audience in Brighton that were quite quick to come back after the pandemic but a lot of them are students so there is a lot of turnover. So in Brighton there was a question of trying to generate longevity and loyalty.”

Two things very much already in evidence in Chichester: “So to come to Chichester, when you've got that longevity and loyalty, it almost feels like a cooperative. It's a remarkable place. In Brighton I was executive director but before that I had 20 years of marketing experience, And my brain has always been fascinated by the way that people buy tickets, why they buy tickets and why they don't buy tickets but what I really enjoy about Chichester is that there's a real appreciation in the theatre of our audience’s desire to come along. Our job is to make sure that we serve them as well as we possibly can. The fact that we appreciate so much the people that want to come to experience what is programmed here means that we have to match these people well and serve them but the fact is that compared to other venues the audience here just absolutely loves the theatre and that stems from the whole notion of it being a theatre that was made for the people by the people."

