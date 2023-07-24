NationalWorldTV
Mark Curry currently playing the Wizard in Wicked stars in Over The Rainbow at Eastbourne's Grove Theatre

Mark Curry, Eastbourne resident and star of stage and screen will be hosting a special night at The Grove Theatre on Sunday 30 July. Over the Rainbow will celebrate the finale of Pride month as well as the Grove's own Eastbourne Fringe Week.
By Denis HartContributor
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:21 BST

Mark who is currently appearing as the Wizard in the smash hit musical Wicked, will for one night only, narrate the story of how the iconic film The Wizard of Oz was transformed into the global phenomenon Wicked, which is itself in the process of being made into a film starring singing superstar Ariana Grande.

Over The Rainbow will also feature local performers, Helen Ward Jackson, Natalie Roberts and McCauley Parker playing characters from the musical Wicked.

" We need to cherish all our entertainment spaces, large and small says Mark Curry. Over The Rainbow will showcase not only the wonderful local talent we have in Eastbourne but also support the fantastic work The Grove is doing to bring cultural diversity to the town".

Most Popular
OVER THE RAINBOW

The Grove is a volunteer-led not-for-profit theatre and needs all our support says Mark who is wavering his own fee as a contribution to the production.

Doors Open 7pm. Show starts at 8pm

Tickets selling fast - Book tickets online at https://www.groveeastbourne.com/events/ebfringe-over-the-rainbow-the-incredible-journey-of-the-wicked-witch-of-the-west/

