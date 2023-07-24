Mark Curry currently playing the Wizard in Wicked stars in Over The Rainbow at Eastbourne's Grove Theatre

Mark who is currently appearing as the Wizard in the smash hit musical Wicked, will for one night only, narrate the story of how the iconic film The Wizard of Oz was transformed into the global phenomenon Wicked, which is itself in the process of being made into a film starring singing superstar Ariana Grande.
Over The Rainbow will also feature local performers, Helen Ward Jackson, Natalie Roberts and McCauley Parker playing characters from the musical Wicked.
" We need to cherish all our entertainment spaces, large and small says Mark Curry. Over The Rainbow will showcase not only the wonderful local talent we have in Eastbourne but also support the fantastic work The Grove is doing to bring cultural diversity to the town".
The Grove is a volunteer-led not-for-profit theatre and needs all our support says Mark who is wavering his own fee as a contribution to the production.
Doors Open 7pm. Show starts at 8pm