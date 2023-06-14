Millais Musical Theatre Academy presents: Footloose! at Horsham's Capitol Theatre

Based on the classic 80’s film starring Kevin Bacon, Footloose tells the story of Ren McCormack - a regular kid from Chicago who moves to a small town called Bomont. He is shocked to discover the strict local laws which ban dancing and music in public. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a preacher longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

Footloose Cast Millais Musical Theatre Academy

Students at Millais School have been fundraising for nearly three years to put on a show at the Capitol Theatre. Mia Simpson, who’s playing Wendy Jo says “It’s been so rewarding knowing our hard work putting on previous shows like Legally Blonde have meant we can now perform on the stage of Horsham’s biggest theatre.”

Millais Musical Theatre Academy has been working non-stop to produce a performance that not only uplifts but shines very brightly. “We’ve been rehearsing non-stop” says Brooke Silvey playing Ariel, “…learning the music, blocking and choreography. We’ve also done workshops exploring our characters so we can really heighten the drama on stage.”

The Millais Musical Theatre Academy was set up after lockdown to give students the opportunity to develop their skills in acting, singing and dancing, build self-esteem and promote positive mental health. They rehearse all year round as well as taking part in workshops, trips and social events.Faith Mancini-Ikwuakolam joined Musical Theatre Academy in Year 8. Now in Year 9, she says “I’ve made so many new friends across all the year groups – working together so closely, you really become connected with one another.”

Footloose Rehearsal Millais Musical Theatre Academy.