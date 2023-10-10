Morning Melodies is back in Worthing after nearly four years

After an absence of almost four years, Marcus Martin returns to Emmanuel United Reformed Church Auditorium, St Michael’s Road, Worthing on Saturday, October 14 for an afternoon concert of piano and organ in a programme of light classical and popular music.

The original series of Morning Melodies began in 2001 and made a regular appearance on the Worthing musical calendar until lockdown in 2020 suspended the series after 83 successful fund-raising events.

Marcus said: “Admission is free and donations are welcomed for Alzheimer’s UK, the only dementia charity that offers dedicated support to those who need it as well as campaigning for change and funding ground-breaking research for a better tomorrow.”

On this occasion Marcus will be joined by guest artist soprano Caroline Lowe. The concert begins at 3pm (doors open 2.30pm).

Caroline trained at Laine Theatre Arts and has been a member of Worthing Musical Comedy Society for 32 years, playing many lead roles for the Society including Anna in the King and I, Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music and Polly in Crazy For You.

Caroline is currently directing their production Legally Blonde which comes to the Connaught Theatre in November. Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture. Choreographer Kate Wilson and musical director Nigel Newman.