As Gandalf in Lord of the Rings Sir Ian McKellen gave a wizard performance – but as the panto dame in Mother Goose at Chichester Festival Theatre on February 7, 2023, he was sheer magic.

The phrase National Treasure is overused to describe some of our more mature stars, but it could not be more fitting in Sir Ian McKellen’s case. His theatrical and cinematic accomplishments are legend – everything from every leading role in Shakespeare to Gandalf in Lord of the Rings.

So what an absolute privilege to spend more than two hours in his company when he played the panto dame in Mother Goose this week. The costumes dazzled as did he – and his rapid change from one outfit to another was an Olympian achievement in itself.

Appearing alongside comedian John Bishop – who plays his husband Vic – this production is truly joyful and utterly irresistible.

MOTHER GOOSE at Chichester Festival Theatre starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop. Photo by Manuel Harlan

We started a few minutes late at which point Bishop comes on to the stage in ordinary garb. There is an immediate tension in the auditorium. Is everything OK backstage? He quickly reassures us that there is no grim announcement. Sir Ian is not dead. He just wants to warn us of the unique nature of the show – and give us our cues for a little audience participation later on.

He then covers any confusion that we might be in Surrey rather than Sussex with razor sharp wit that completely disarms the packed house and gives us permission to let rip.

There then follows the most wonderful couple of hours of pure nonsense – timed to perfection, performed with unrestrained pleasure, and accompanied by the singing of some terrific well-loved songs.

The Chichester audience is, by nature, reluctant to rise to its feet, wave its arms, or in any way appear to enjoy itself. I should know – I am one of these reluctant attendees and have been for some 50 years.

But Mother Goose broke down all that stiff-upper lip reserve. The audience – 99 per cent of whom were adults – reverted with undisguised glee to their childhoods, booing, shouting and cheering on the cast.

And what a wonderful set of players they were – including Anna-Jane Casey as Cilla Quack who, Surprise, Surprise, lays some golden eggs; and the utterly energetic and charismatic Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Mother Goose’s son Jack.

As you would expect in any panto there is just as much for the adults (thank goodness for that given the demographic) as the kids. Oh yes there is! Political jokes … camp references … everything is fair game for this perfect piece of satire.

John Bishop is the exemplary master of ceremonies, playing it all not just for laughs but with an enormous sense of kindness.

But the star, of course, is Ian McKellen.