Multi-award-winning theatre company to bring new show to Hove

1927’s Please right back explores the difficulties children go through when a parent leaves the family while celebrating the power of the imagination to overcome hardship. Part social realism, part science fiction with a healthy dose of mischief and a dash of dystopia, the company say that the show is a eulogy to the power of the imagination, storytelling and make-believe.

1927 is a multi-award-winning independent performance company that specialises in combining performance and live music with animation and film to create theatrical experiences for all. They have previously visited The Old Market with their shows The Animals and Children Took to the Streets, Golem, and most recently, ROOTS.

Mark Gordon, Marketing and Comms Manager at The Old Market, says: “1927 are an amazing company, and we’re so happy to be working with them again to bring the best in live entertainment to Hove this December. They have a unique style all of their own, and this new show is perfect for both returning fans of the company and new audiences alike. This will be a flagship show for our venue, and we intend to go all out. What does that mean? There’s only one way to find out – we’ll see you there!”

Publicity photo for 1927's Please right back.

1927’s Please right back will be performed live at The Old Market, Hove, from Friday to Saturday, December 6 to 21. General booking opens Friday, April 26 at 10am and tickets start at £15.50.