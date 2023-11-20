Multi-sensory Robin Hood panto in Crawley
Spokeswoman Lisa Ronchetti said: “Created especially for children and families with SEND/disabilities but accessible to everyone, the seasonal panto in Sussex will tour venues and schools around Sussex from November 18 until January 21 2024 with performances in Brighton, Burgess Hill, Crowborough, Crawley, Horsham and also Surbiton in London.
“Go on a leafy adventure through Sherwood Forest with Robin and his merry mates as they challenge the rich to give to the poor. Cram-packed full of multi-sensory and interactive moments, songs and silliness, Head2Head’s accessible shows are led by a professional cast experienced at working with children with special needs and disabilities (SEND).
“Actors will perform alongside and amongst children using Makaton signing to stimulate their participation and heighten the experience for everyone. Families can expect puppets, props and sensory toys for added fun and stimulation. All bookings receive resource packs to help prepare children for the experience of theatre. Pre-recorded VOCAs enable children with SLCN to join in with the responses. Shows are lined up twice daily (11.15am and 2pm).”
The panto is also available to schools and groups on selected dates. To book visit https://h2hsensorytheatre.com/product/robin-hood-multi-sensory-pantomime/
“We believe that everyone has the right to enjoy the magic of theatre and become part of that world. Based in Oxted, Surrey, our small disability theatre charity creates imaginative ways to make theatre and film accessible and inclusive for everyone including children and young people with Special Educational Needs (SEN), Autism, ASD and other disabilities. Our Makaton-trained professional actors and facilitators tour UK communities with a variety of immersive multi-sensory experiences for children and young people with a wide range of disabilities including visual, hearing and sensory.”