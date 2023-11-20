Multi-sensory Robin Hood panto in Crawley

Head2Head Sensory Theatre - Amy Rhodes as Robin Hood

Spokeswoman Lisa Ronchetti said: “Created especially for children and families with SEND/disabilities but accessible to everyone, the seasonal panto in Sussex will tour venues and schools around Sussex from November 18 until January 21 2024 with performances in Brighton, Burgess Hill, Crowborough, Crawley, Horsham and also Surbiton in London.

“Go on a leafy adventure through Sherwood Forest with Robin and his merry mates as they challenge the rich to give to the poor. Cram-packed full of multi-sensory and interactive moments, songs and silliness, Head2Head’s accessible shows are led by a professional cast experienced at working with children with special needs and disabilities (SEND).

“Actors will perform alongside and amongst children using Makaton signing to stimulate their participation and heighten the experience for everyone. Families can expect puppets, props and sensory toys for added fun and stimulation. All bookings receive resource packs to help prepare children for the experience of theatre. Pre-recorded VOCAs enable children with SLCN to join in with the responses. Shows are lined up twice daily (11.15am and 2pm).”

The panto is also available to schools and groups on selected dates. To book visit https://h2hsensorytheatre.com/product/robin-hood-multi-sensory-pantomime/