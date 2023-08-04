NarraDance Presents The Caterpillar and The Blackbird at Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion

Excitement is in the air as NarraDance Productions gears up to showcase its enchanting production, "The Caterpillar and The Blackbird," in a captivating tour across the Southeastern region Families and theatre enthusiasts of all ages are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey filled with wonder, laughter, and interactive magic!

This magical spectacle features the renowned Tom Dwyer, an acclaimed actor, producer, choreographer, and director, bringing his expertise to mesmerize audiences. Joining the stellar cast is the well-known British film and television actor, Karl Howman, who is fondly remembered for his iconic work with the legendary comedy writing duo John Esmonde and Bob Larbey in the late 1980s. Audiences will also recognize him as Buster Briggs from Eastenders (2014-2016)!

Kicking off the tour, a mini performance will be held at Brighton Palace Pier on August 9th at 12:30 pm, followed by two dazzling shows at Roedean Theatre in Brighton on August 19th at 1:30 pm and 6:00 pm. The magic continues at The De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on September 15th with two performances at 1:30 pm and 6:00 pm, before heading to The Stag Theatre in Sevenoaks for four exhilarating shows on October 6th at 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm, and October 7th at 1:30 pm and 6:00 pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Experience an interactive journey like never before with 'The Caterpillar and The Blackbird,' a heartwarming tale of growth and friendship that transcends generations," says Kate O'Hearn, the show's Creator and Writer, and NarraDance Director.

Unveiling the Magical Show: "The Caterpillar and The Blackbird"

Founded by Kate O’Hearn and Tom Dwyer, NarraDance is a production company that seeks to bring captivating stories to life through narration, dance and theater, creating a unique, interactive and magical experience for audiences.

Secure your seats now at the respective theater websites or visit www.narradance.com for tickets and embark on a wondrous adventure with NarraDance! Don't miss out on this opportunity to witness theater magic at its finest, featuring the exceptional talents of Tom Dwyer, the beloved Karl Howman and our amazing cast!

Get ready to be spellbound by "The Caterpillar and The Blackbird," a NarraDance production that promises to leave you with cherished memories and hearts full of joy!