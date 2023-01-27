Chichester is a place already dear to the heart of Justin Audibert, the next artistic director at Chichester Festival Theatre.

Justin Audibert, Artistic Director Designate of Chichester Festival Theatre Photo by Seamus Rya

The CFT’s board confirmed last week Justin Audibert will succeed Daniel Evans who leaves this year. Currently artistic director of London’s Unicorn Theatre, and a freelance writer and director who has directed productions for the RSC and the National Theatre, Justin will take up his new post, working alongside executive director Kathy Bourne, in July 2023.

Justin said: “Chichester holds a very special place in my heart. As a child we used to holiday in this beautiful area and I have a deep abiding affection for the stunning countryside and friendly people of West Sussex. I cannot wait to get to know them better as we create the next chapter in Chichester Festival Theatre’s illustrious history.”

Kathy Bourne, executive director, added: “Justin’s shared understanding that our work off stage for all members of our community and young people stands equal with our outstanding work on stage, aligns perfectly with CFT’s vision and values. His verve and dynamism are a great fit for CFT and will ensure that we continue to deliver ambitious, exciting work of the highest quality. I’m so looking forward to welcoming him to the team at Chichester.”

Daniel Evans, who leaves Chichester at the end of April, added: “I am beyond thrilled by Justin’s appointment. Not only has he run the Unicorn Theatre with innovation and ingenuity, but he has also in recent years directed acclaimed productions on our national stages in London and Stratford. He is a thoughtful, dynamic and compassionate leader.

“I will continue to oversee the Festival 2023 season while beginning my new role at the RSC and handing over to Justin, and I know he will enjoy the same warmth and support from our audiences, artists, staff, supporters and communities as I received when I arrived. More than anything, I wish him the very best and I’m excited to see how he advances the journey of the brilliant CFT.”

Justin is currently artistic director of the Unicorn Theatre where he has directed Pinocchio, Marvin’s Binoculars, The Canterville Ghost, Anansi The Spider, Aesop’s Fables, Beowulf and My Mother Medea. He will be directing The Three Billy Goats Gruff by Stiles and Drewe in March 2023. His writing credits include Marvin’s Binoculars and Anansi The Spider.