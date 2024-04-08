New play celebrates incredible life of Mary Shelley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The play will be staged at the Stables Theatre, Hastings, on Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4, at 7.30 pm. Tickets are priced £13.50 (£8.50 cons).

October 1840. Gothic writer Mary Shelley returns to Lake Geneva, the birthplace of her most famous novel 20 years previously. Haunted by the ghosts of her husband, Percy Shelley, Byron and others from that infamous “year without a summer” she embarks on a profound voyage of self-discovery resulting in a brutal confrontation with the very creation that made her name.

Unlike Frankenstein the life of Mary Shelley is not so well known…and yet it reads like the plot of one of her tragic, Gothic novels. Suffering three infant deaths and one miscarriage that almost killed her she then lost the love of her life, Percy, drowned in a yachting accident, in her early ‘20s.

Deborah Clair as Mary Shelley.

Deserted by friends and with little money or means to support her one surviving son, she was known as the widow of Percy and some even questioned whether he was the author of Frankenstein. And yet, in the face of a misogynistic, critical society, this single-mother went on to write a further eight novels, more than 50 short stories and essays and even, in a typically selfless act, brought together her husband’s writings in a complete works edition that made Percy’s name.

“In Mary Shelley’s day society dictated the need for women to be wives. If not, the other paths were decidedly perilous: spinster, divorced, widow, harlot…corpse,” said the play’s writer and star, Deborah Clair.

“Mary was completely off-grid with her choices – elopement, travel, children out of wedlock, a thinker and writer. Her life straddled two eras – Romantic and Victorian – and the latter really didn’t know what to do with her!”

