New president for Lewes Speakers Club

A Sussex speaking club, which battled Covid to reach its tenth anniversary, has now appointed a new president, who's keen to bring in new members with ambitions to speak in public​.

Pandora Ellis, president of Lewes Speakers Club (contributed pic)

Pandora Ellis, who delivered her presidential welcome to Lewes Speakers Club earlier this month, said: "I want more people to know how life-changing it can be to learn effective public speaking, and that they can do this in the safe and supportive environment of our friendly local group, Lewes Speakers Club."

Spokeswoman Corinne Card added: “The club, which has 19 members, is part of the global Toastmasters group, which helps people become better speakers and communicators. It's free for anyone to attend a first session as a guest.

“The events take place in the very same wood-panelled room in which Thomas Paine, the English-born American Founding Father, practised public speaking and honed his craft. A blue plaque at the front of the hotel commemorates this, reading ‘Thomas Paine 1737-1809 here expounded his revolutionary politics.’ This inn is regarded as a cradle of American Independence which he helped to found came close to having to fold altogether. Now, it is gaining momentum once more and Pandora hopes to build it further.”

Pandora added: “My vision is to make our impact visible. It's so inspiring to see our members hosting huge events, delivering speeches to important local institutions such as the fire service or even taking part as speakers at TEDx events. We've even helped one member to regain her confidence at her own pace after she lost the ability to speak.

"I want to share more widely the many personal achievements and successes our members experience as a result of whet they learn at this club."

Meanwhile, club founder Jeff Grace reflected on how he's seen the club he founded ten years ago help people from all walks of life to build the skills they need to speak in public: “When we started in 2013 there were just three of us. I was already familiar with Toastmasters and had often walked past the White Hart Hotel and noticed the blue plaque outside.

"Being half American, I loved the idea of starting a club in the very room where the Founding Father, philosopher and revolutionary Thomas Paine practised speaking 250 years ago. I'd worked in corporate events for years and seen the advantage public speaking gives in any organisation. Those who can speak, in my experience, become the leaders. Now nothing gives me more pleasure than seeing others gain confidence and achieve their public speaking goals through their work at Lewes Speakers. It makes me truly happy."