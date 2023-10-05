New take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s Jekyll and Hyde on stage
Spokeswoman Mandy Ainsworth said: “This is a modern twist on The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde, a gothic masterpiece which has been told many times since it was published in 1886.
“Rather than sticking rigidly to the decidedly male-centric narrative of the book, this adaptation takes a somewhat more female-centric focus.
"We follow a newly sworn–in Dr Stevenson (played by Sarah Jenner-Jones) as she navigates a male-dominated profession—a male-dominated world, in fact. The Girl, originally only briefly mentioned as someone attacked early in the play, also features throughout, with the doctor questioning those around her both in the home and the hospital.
“Dr Stevenson plays the role of a detective in a mystery world, unravelling the tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (played by Rebel Atkinson) for us to see in its entirety and, as is fitting of a doctor, dissecting it on-stage for us to see.
"Her presence allows somebody to hold the school of gentlemen accountable who, as the friends of the highly respected doctor, are beginning to wonder why he goes missing all the time, despite being protective of their friend at the same time!”
performances are on October 12, 13 and 14 at 7.30pm at The Henfield Hall. Tickets cost £12 per person for floor seating and £14 per person for raised seating. henfieldtheatrecompany.com