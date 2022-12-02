Brighton is to get an early taste of Tony! – The Tony Blair Rock Opera by Harry Hill & Steve Brown. It will visit Theatre Royal Brighton next June after a West End run

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera]

The venue is promising “a reckless reappraisal of the life of former Ugly Rumours front man and Britain’s first pop Prime Minister Tony Blair.”

A spokesman said: “Following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at Park Theatre this summer Harry Hill and Steve Brown’s musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera], will run in London’s West End at the Leicester Square Theatre from April 15 to May 21. Following the West End limited season, the musical will tour the UK visiting Theatre Royal Brighton from 27 June to 1 July.

“The musical tells the story of how one man went from peace-loving, long-haired hippy and would-be pop star to warmongering multimillionaire in just a couple of decades. Throw in a stellar cast of larger-than-life characters – Cherie Blair, Princess Diana, John Prescott, Peter Mandelson, Alastair Campbell, Osama bin Laden, George W Bush, Saddam Hussein and Gordon Brown – and it’s Yes, Minister meets The Rocky Horror Show and a musical like no other.

“Please note: Neither Tony Blair, the Tony Blair Institute, nor any other person featured in this production have endorsed the production or its marketing materials and are in no way affiliated with the production.”

Harry Hill said: “After the great response from audiences on its launch this summer, we're thrilled that TONY! is going on the road in 2023. It’s a show for Tony Lovers and Haters everywhere – and everyone in between. Don’t expect a history lesson. In our world Tony's born singing and dancing, Saddam Hussein is played as Groucho Marx and Gordon Brown occasionally turns into the Incredible Hulk. Let’s just say all the facts are there... but not necessarily as they occurred! Tony hasn't yet replied to our invite to see the show, but we do hope he'll pop along to his old stomping ground of Sedgefield to give his verdict when we open there at the Parish Hall. Tony? If you’re reading, this we’ve put a couple of tickets in your name on the door.”

TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is directed by Peter Rowe, with set and costume design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Mark Dymock and choreography by Francesca Jaynes. The Park Theatre production of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] is produced in the West End and on tour by Nicholson Green Productions.