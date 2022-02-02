New Virginia Woolf stage adaptation coming up in Eastbourne

Heather Alexander

Its world premiere was part of The Hastings Theatre Festival at The Stables Theatre in 2021.

Room will be performed at The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday, February 5 before beginning a run at various venues in London as well as playing the Brighton and Edinburgh Festivals 2022.

The London run kicks off at The Space, East London from February 8-12.

Room was adapted by Hastings born and bred performer, writer and director Heather Alexander who has performed in West End theatre and enjoyed a varied professional career including being a member of Kenny Everett’s original Hot Gossip. Heather founded The Hastings Fringe and Hastings Theatre Festival.

Heather promises to explore “Woolf’s fundamental ideas about gender, creativity and thwarted opportunity (…) in a witty, fresh and provocative production.”

Heather sets the scene: “It is 1929. An androgynous figure cuts a haunting shape in the shadows of Oxbridge. Scorned, ordered off the path,then refused entry to the library. Why? Woolf demands answers. None can be found.

“Woolf prowls the streets of London at dusk. A thousand thoughts consume her. Why is it fatal for a writer to reflect on their sex? Who can measure the violence of the poet’s heart when tangled in a woman’s body? What if Shakespeare had an equally gifted sister?