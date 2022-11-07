Nineveh House Players pantomime returns as director Trevor Wyatt celebrates 10 years of charity shows
The annual Nineveh House Players pantomime is returning to Arundel and Clymping for 2022, as centre manager Trevor Wyatt celebrates 10 years of writing, directing and performing in aid of charity.
The cast of Aladdin is made up mainly of traders and supporters from Nineveh House Antiques Centre, in Tarrant Street, Arundel, with other shopkeepers and residents from the historic town.Trevor said: "For the past ten years I have written, directed and performed in pantos in aid of charity. So far, I have raised more than £58,000."
Performances are at the Norfolk Hotel in Arundel on November 30 and December 1, followed by a show at Clymping Village Hall on December 2.
Performances this year are in aid of Aldingbourne Trust. The Clymping show is sold out but there are tickets left for Norfolk Hotel. Telephone Trevor on 07793455247 to book.