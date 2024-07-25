Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oliver! This new production of Lionel Bart’s musical has been fully reconceived especially for Chichester Festival Theatre by director and choreographer Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh. Is it as good as the iconic original – or even better? Gary Shipton was in the audience.

‘Is it worth the waiting for … ?’ are the opening lyrics of Oliver! and of one of its most famous numbers – Food Glorious Food.

Chichester audiences have been asking the same question about this show ever since it was unveiled as the musical centrepiece of the Festival and, to pun another of its huge numbers, having reviewed the situation the answer is a resounding Yes.

The summer musical at the Festival Theatre is the most important production of the year. It isn’t just commercially vital that it succeeds but it sets the mood of an entire city.

Oliver! at Chichester Festival Theatre. Photos by Johan Persson

If locals only go to see only one show at the CFT in a year, it’s likely to be this one. And everyone will have an opinion – ‘not as good as usual’ or ‘simply amazing.’

Well relax. This is as glorious as its opening song decrees. It is a showbiz feast. It is as good as it could possibly get.

Any improvements in this production were genuine enhancements – and none of our favourite moments were omitted.

No wonder every member of the audience – as far as the eye could see – were on their feet, applauding, shouting and cheering at the end of the first night.

For people of a certain age, Oliver! is a magical part of their childhood. Very few can have failed to see the 1968 film starring Ron Moody as Fagin and Mark Lester as the title boy. It’s packed end to end with great songs – I’d Do Anything, It’s A Fine Life, Who Will Buy, and As Long As He Needs Me – and, of course, the plot is based on the great Charles Dickens’ classic.

In that story, an orphan Oliver is dared to ask ‘for more’ gruel at the workhouse where he barely exists. So outraged are the authorities by his greedy request he is sold to an undertaker to walk behind funeral processions. One thing leads to another … and he finishes up with a gang of pickpockets led by miserly – but ultimately spiritually generous – Fagin, before finding his lost family.

Fagin is a character creation of sheer genius who dominates the stage. Over the years, I’ve seen many interpretations but none to equal Simon Lipkin’s at Chichester.

Simon does not only capture the supreme humour and humanity of this backstreet London crook he builds a rapport directly with the audience. That is rarely easily achieved in such a fast-paced musical and the accomplishment is all the more spectacular for it.

But let’s not diminish any member of the cast. There isn’t a wobble to be seen. Oliver (played by Cian Eagle-Service on the first night) delivers with perfection.

Shanay Holmes as the ill-fated Nancy powers through her songs with radiance and Oom-Pah-Pah. Billy Jenkins has the energy and force of personality to make Oliver’s conniving comrade the perfect Artful Dodger.

The set design (Lez Brotherston), the choreography (director Matthew Bourne) and of course the orchestra (conducted by Graham Hurman) are flawless.

Artistic director Justin Audibert, unknown to many locals when it was announced a little over a year ago that he was to take the helm of our beloved theatre, was in the audience. This production alone will have sealed his reputation as a simply awesome force and creative leader in whose hands the Chichester Festival Theatre could not be more secure.

Oliver says – ‘please sir, I want some more.’