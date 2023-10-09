BREAKING
Opening the new season at Lewes Little Theatre: Educating Rita

Willy Russell’s poignant and heart warming “Educating Rita” opens Lewes Little Theatre's 2023/24 season on October 14th.
By Catharine PalmerContributor
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
Rita, an uneducated married working class lass wants to better herself by enrolling on an Open University Course to study English.

She meets her tutor, Frank, a middle aged professor who has taken up teaching this course to fund his drinking habit.

Together they embark on a journey where each learns lessons from the other.

Lulu and Lucas as Rita and Frank

Lulu Freeman brilliantly plays Rita with vitality and assurance, capturing the essence of the character, effortlessly developing Rita's increasing self confidence.

Lucas August is outstanding as Frank, transforming himself from an unenthusiastic cynical lecturer to one reinvigorated because of the positive influence of Rita on him.

Both actors complement each other beautifully, making this a must see production.

Excellently directed by Alan Carter this production opens for one week from October 14th - 21st.

Full details of times and tickets are available on lewestheatre.org