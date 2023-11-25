“This is the 11th panto I have written and directed for charity and we have raised over £60,000 over the years. I have chosen this particular charity this year and I consider it so relevant to everyone. This is the fourth different charity we have raised money for. The performers are all ex-shopkeepers at Nineveh House which is an antiques and craft centre in Arundel. It's all the people that I have persuaded to join! I set the company up and I just wanted to do it for charity. The first one raised £2,000 or £3,000 and we just kept on going. This year we're at the beautiful Norfolk Hotel. I have made the story of Cinderella slightly different. I've made it so that she has got a mother and a father. The mother is the nanny and the father, years before, met these horrible witches in the wood and now he's lost his child and his wife. The witches are my take on the ugly sisters. They hate the children and they have got the power to create havoc. We've got about 20 in the cast. I'm directing and I'm in it. I'm Cinderella 's father. I've always been operatic trained and I have an operatic number with her mother but I deliberately give myself less dialogue than the others so that I'm able to watch them. I just love doing it for the charity.”