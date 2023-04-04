Panto returns to The Hilton Brighton Metropole this Christmas with dates from December 20-30, courtesy of David Hill's E3 Events.

Brighton panto

Tickets are now on sale for a show which is being billed as Brighton's “biggest family pantomime” ever this December. The show will be Cinderella and there will be 20 performances – double the amount from last year.

David said: “Following the tremendous success of Aladdin last year, we are very excited to announce our spectacular new production of Cinderella this year at The Hilton Brighton Metropole. The Brighton family panto journey started here with our first production of Cinderella in 2017. It seems apt that we are returning with Cinders to this iconic seafront venue in December, and with our longest run to date. We cannot wait to get started. It may only be the start of spring, but tickets are going on sale today and we know they will go fast.”

Rekha Sohun, general manager of The Hilton Brighton Metropole, is thrilled that panto is returning to the hotel. She said: "The hotel has undergone a £26 million refurbishment. This is the perfect time to bring back the city's biggest and best Christmas panto and showcase the hotel at the same time. David and E3 are one of our biggest partners and this move back to the Hilton just further strengthens our special relationship."

David said he was delighted that Donatello Restaurant – situated in the heart of Brighton's Lanes – is once again headline sponsor. The restaurant’s founder, Sue Addis, supported the panto from the inaugural show and her legacy has been continued by sons Leo and Mikele.

David added: “Each performance will also support and raise money for The Focus Foundation, a local grant giving charity. Every penny donated to The Focus Foundation will be spent supporting charities who look to enhance the lives of children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds in Sussex.”

Formed in 2021, Focus Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Focus Group, with a vision to make a positive and lasting difference to people’s lives.