Pantomimes in Horsham, Crawley and beyond

Cinderella is being performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 8 to December 31 2022. Boasting a brand new set, spectacular sequences and a few new twists, this year’s traditional pantomime will sweep you off your feet and carry you to the ball.

For more information visit thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/all-shows/cinderella/19103

Santa's Elves and the Shoemaker will be performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 16 to 29 2022. Two cheeky elves, Bip and Bop, think they have arrived at Santa’s grotto when in fact they are in the workshop of Mr. Klopp, the penniless shoemaker. This show features original songs and energetic choreography, audience participation and gifts for all of the children. For more information visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com/whats-on/all-shows/santas-elves-and-the-shoemaker/19110

Peter Pan is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 9 2022 to January 2 2023. The fun-filled pantomime stars EastEnders' Rita Simons as Captain Hook and CBBC and Strictly finalist, Karim Zeroual as Peter Pan. They will be joined by Crawley favourites Michael J Batchelor and Richard Franks.

For more information visit www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth/show/c5c24880-8958-ec11-aa46-fdd85dd2124c/all-new-adventures-of-peter-pan

The Sleeping Beauty Pantomime will be performed at The Civic Centre Uckfield on December 16 and 17. This family favourite is sure to be a real treat. For more visit www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/the-sleeping-beauty-pantomime

The Wind in the Willows will be performed at the Chichester Festival Theatre from December 17 to December 31 2022. Offering an alternative to the traditional panto, this production follows the story of an inquisitive Mole who abandons spring-cleaning his burrow and, to his delight, discovers the river and meets Ratty, a water vole with a passion for boats.