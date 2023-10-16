Piece of work by James Rowland touring to A&S Village Hall in 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
After receiving a letter that explodes his life James sets off on a search for the person who sent it, where it came from and to maybe save a life.
From Land's End to Llandudno, Ipswich to Inverness James has been touring his storytelling theatre shows for half his adult life. This tour was different though. Returning home after his first stint away he received a letter that exploded his life and the tour became a search; for the person who sent it, for a sense of where he comes from and to maybe save a life.
In "Piece of Work" James explores how the landscapes we exist in physically effect the way we think and feel. How searching for something is an end in itself regardless of whether the search is successful. It's about our sense of home and the hope that makes our lives liveable.
Through music, song and story it will paint a picture of our country in all of its beauty, grime, pain and kindness. This remarkable road trip will delight and surprise.
7pm, Sunday 4th February 2024 at A&S Village Hall. Free Parking.Tickets £12. Suitable for ages 15+. Show is 70 minutes, no interval. Bar & doors open at 6.30pm.Tickets can be bought: applause.org.uk/whats-on/piece-of-work/