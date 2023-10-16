BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Piece of work by James Rowland touring to A&S Village Hall in 2024

Catch this award winning show on the 4th February, 7pm in Selmeston, in the heart of East Sussex.
By Megan SmithContributor
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After receiving a letter that explodes his life James sets off on a search for the person who sent it, where it came from and to maybe save a life.

From Land's End to Llandudno, Ipswich to Inverness James has been touring his storytelling theatre shows for half his adult life. This tour was different though. Returning home after his first stint away he received a letter that exploded his life and the tour became a search; for the person who sent it, for a sense of where he comes from and to maybe save a life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In "Piece of Work" James explores how the landscapes we exist in physically effect the way we think and feel. How searching for something is an end in itself regardless of whether the search is successful. It's about our sense of home and the hope that makes our lives liveable.

Most Popular
James Rowland's 'Piece of Work' at Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall Feb 2024James Rowland's 'Piece of Work' at Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall Feb 2024
James Rowland's 'Piece of Work' at Alciston and Selmeston Village Hall Feb 2024

Through music, song and story it will paint a picture of our country in all of its beauty, grime, pain and kindness. This remarkable road trip will delight and surprise.

7pm, Sunday 4th February 2024 at A&S Village Hall. Free Parking.Tickets £12. Suitable for ages 15+. Show is 70 minutes, no interval. Bar & doors open at 6.30pm.Tickets can be bought: applause.org.uk/whats-on/piece-of-work/

Related topics:IpswichTickets