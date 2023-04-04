Caroline is a poet and translator. Four of her poetry translations from Italian have been published by Smokestack Books (2013-2022) and include Isabella, translations of poems by Renaissance poet, Isabella Morra, together with her own poems about Isabella’s life, which was commended in the Warwick University’s Women in Translation prize 2019. Her poems have appeared in many print and online magazines and in anthologies. Her pamphlet What they say in Avenale and her full collection Faultlines (Vole Books 2022) both draw on her experience of life in Italy .

Spokesman Barry Smith said: “Caroline will read some poems from Isabella but will mainly be reading from Faultline’s sequence in response to central Italy’s devastating 2016 earthquake. In the second part of the evening, local writers will get the chance to share the platform with Caroline and read their latest poems. It promises to be a stimulating evening. We welcome poetry from old friends and newcomers to the open mic in any style and any subject. Just sign up on the door to join in the reading. Those who prefer to sit back and listen are equally welcome.”