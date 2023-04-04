Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
35 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Poet Caroline Maldonado is Chichester Open Mic Poetry guest

Poet Caroline Maldonado, who splits her time between England and Italy, will be in the city to read at Open Mic Poetry at the New Park Centre, Chichester, on Wednesday 19 April, starting at 7.30pm. The main focus of her reading will be her response to the devastating earthquake which struck Central Italy in 2016, but she’ll also be including poems about the Renaissance golden age and particularly the writing of one of her literary heroines, Isabella Morra.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Caroline is a poet and translator. Four of her poetry translations from Italian have been published by Smokestack Books (2013-2022) and include Isabella, translations of poems by Renaissance poet, Isabella Morra, together with her own poems about Isabella’s life, which was commended in the Warwick University’s Women in Translation prize 2019. Her poems have appeared in many print and online magazines and in anthologies. Her pamphlet What they say in Avenale and her full collection Faultlines (Vole Books 2022) both draw on her experience of life in Italy.

Spokesman Barry Smith said: “Caroline will read some poems from Isabella but will mainly be reading from Faultline’s sequence in response to central Italy’s devastating 2016 earthquake. In the second part of the evening, local writers will get the chance to share the platform with Caroline and read their latest poems. It promises to be a stimulating evening. We welcome poetry from old friends and newcomers to the open mic in any style and any subject. Just sign up on the door to join in the reading. Those who prefer to sit back and listen are equally welcome.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Open Mic Poetry, Wednesday, 19 April, 7.30pm, Old Dojo Room, New Park Centre, Chichester. Entrance £5 on the door. http://www.sdpf.org.uk

Caroline MaldonadoCaroline Maldonado
Caroline Maldonado
EnglandItaly