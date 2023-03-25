Poldark star Aidan Turner heads to Brighton in Sam Steiner’s Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons (Theatre Royal Brighton, March 28- April 1).

Aidan will star alongside Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, BBC One; All My Sons, The Old Vic). The piece enjoyed a limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre from January 18-March 18 and a few days at Manchester Opera House before heading down to the south coast.

Imagining a world where the government has limited the number of words you can say in a day, Sam’s debut play received great acclaim when it was first staged at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015, winning three Judges' Awards at the National Student Drama Festival. It has since been performed at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People's Theatre. It has been regularly revived since, particularly by student groups and newly-graduated actors – perhaps reflecting the fact that Sam was only 21 when he wrote it.

“I wrote it in the autumn of 2014 and we first did it in January of 2015 at the Warwick Arts Centre which is an amazing place. We did some edits between then and our Edinburgh show in the summer of 2015 and since then it has pretty much stayed the same until this new production came about, since when I have been diving back into the play and just trying to grow it which is really hard. I was 21 when I wrote the play and I'm going to turn 30 the day before the first show and I feel very different as a person to how I was back then. I'm not the same guy that wrote the piece and I wouldn't write it now but I was just wanting to grow it in terms of making it more mature and using some of the things I have learnt as a writer, but at the same time I don't want to lose the spirit of the play. If I was writing something from scratch now I would write something completely different and in some ways that's what makes the piece special now.

Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman in Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons. Photo Jason Bell