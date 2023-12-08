Spokesman Christopher Clark said: “These mainly focus on the image of the Christ child and its message of light and hope, masterfully conveyed in Gabriel Jackson’s setting, a King’s College Cambridge commission from 2009, of G K Chesterton and in Judith Weir’s setting of William Blake’s My Guardian Angel, in which the audience participates.

“The first half of the concert includes advent settings by William Byrd and Thomas Weelkes to mark the 400th anniversaries of their deaths. Byrd’s Rorate caeli de super and Vigilate are masterpieces created in troubled times, the latter being a setting of verses from St Mark 13, its form shaped by the four stages of the Roman night watch and incorporating clever representations of cocks crowing and people falling asleep instead of staying alert. Then comes the brilliance of Gloria in excelsis Deo by Weelkes with its startling harmonies and soaring vocal lines. Weelkes was born in Elsted, not far from where the choir is based, and was organist and choir master at Chichester Cathedral.”