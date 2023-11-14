Powerful new production of Kafka’s Metamorphosis in Guildford

A spokesman said: “This thrilling collaboration combines the fluidity and lyricism of Lemn Sissay’s adaptation and Frantic’s uncompromising physicality. It promises to be an unmissable retelling of Franz Kafka’s shocking tale of cruelty and kindness; a vital depiction of humans struggling within a system that crushes them under its heel. Metamorphosis is an inherently visceral production. It is about the limitations of the body and the mind, of our imagination and aspiration. It has such a rich and intense physicality that extends far beyond one character’s sudden transformation. It aches with the desire to break free and the violence of its suppression. It is an exciting and dynamic show. One morning Gregor Samsa awakes to find himself changed. To those around him he is dangerous, untouchable vermin. Worse than that, he is a burden. A word said, an action out of place, the opening of old wounds, none of which can be undone. Until now Gregor has woken every morning, quietly left to take the same train and worked to pay off the family debt. But that world explodes on this morning of brutal metamorphosis.”