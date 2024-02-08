£5 million appeal to protect Chichester Cathedral's great choral tradition

The Duchess of Richmond and Gordon (centre) with the Choir of Chichester Cathedral (Jonathan James Wilson)

Cathedral spokesman Oliver Tubb said: “Music is central to the life and worship of Chichester’s 949-year-old Cathedral. The Choir, which has long been renowned for the excellence of its singing, is a significant cultural asset whose work is admired in Chichester and around the world.

“Maintaining a choral foundation of this quality is an expensive exercise, one that is challenged by the ongoing financial headwinds that began with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To meet this challenge, and to secure the future of its choir, the Cathedral has launched the Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music. With an initial target of £5 million, this fund will produce a reliable income and ensure that future generations will continue to experience the transforming power of music, which is a cornerstone of the Cathedral’s worshipping life.”

The Trust is supported by The Duchess of Richmond and Gordon as Patron, who said: “The wonderful music at Chichester Cathedral can help us connect with the presence of God.”

Kate Mosse, Rachel Portman and John Rutter have given the appeal their support as vice patrons.

The Interim Dean of Chichester, the Reverend Canon Simon Holland, said: “The generosity of our many friends and supporters is such that we already have £2 million to invest as a starting fund. We invite you to share your love of music here at Chichester Cathedral, both now and for the future, by making a gift to Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music.

“Please consider supporting the Chichester Cathedral Platinum Endowment Trust for Music with a donation. Your help is vital in sustaining and enriching our cherished music heritage. Information on various ways to make your gift is available via the Cathedral’s website.

“If you would like to discuss your gift for music, please contact Alison George, director of fundraising, Chichester Cathedral Restoration & Development Trust.”

You can contact her on 01243 812480 or [email protected].

Chichester Cathedral is the Mother Church of the Diocese of Chichester, which almost exactly covers the counties of East and West Sussex and the City of Brighton and Hove, stretching for nearly a hundred miles along the south coast. Services take place daily and all are welcome.

